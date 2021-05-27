Scared McConnell Begs GOP Senators To Kill Jan 6 Panel As 'Personal Favor'

Articles

Gladys Sicknick has Mitch McConnell running scared. So scared he's strong-arming Republican senators to vote against it "as a personal favor." Behold Brian Sicknick's sweet, grieving mom paying visits to Republican senators to beg them to vote for a commission that would be a slam-dunk if not for TraitorTrump and Mitch McConnell's obsequious obedience to him. A reporter asked Gladys Sicknick whether she thought she could change minds with her visits. "I hope so, I hope so," she said. "Brian had a work ethic like second to none and he was just there for our country and for these guys. And he just was doing his job. And he got caught up in it, and it's very sad. This is why I'm here today. Usually I'm staying in the background. I couldn't stay quiet anymore." Imagine that. A mother whose son is dead because a bunch of deluded Trump bootlickers tried to overthrow the government, stretching out of her comfort zone to implore a bunch of weak old white dudes to be human, just for a moment. When asked about whether he was concerned about losing ten votes, McConnell merely said "I've made my position clear." To be clear, McConnell's "position" here is to block any actual effort to rise above partisanship and consent to do this ONE THING that is good for the country and the constitution because he fears TraitorTrump's wrath. And because he is fearful that ten senators will respond with some level of humanity, McConnell is twisting arms, as CNN reporter Jamie Gangel reports.

