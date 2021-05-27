The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-Semitic Stalker Now Makes Excuses

Bigot and stalker of mass-shooting victims, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is in the "denial" stage of being a Republican troll. Her racist and stupid comparison of House of Representative mask mandates to Jewish people being put on trains and sent to "gas chambers" is backfiring. Here is the original clip, where Greene directly compared the mask mandate to when Jews "were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany" — i.e. The Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/NPs9bJWhpy — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 27, 2021 She tried earlier this week (on Steve Bannon's podcast, smh) to use the excuse that her language was how "real Americans talk at their kitchen tables." Marjorie Taylor Greene went on slimy Steve Bannon’s podcast Real America’s Voice to defend herself and her wingman Matt Gaetz. “I have done nothing wrong.”“I speak exactly how real Americans talk at their kitchen tables.”SMH pic.twitter.com/SMDTsq5L5D

