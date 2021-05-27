When Will Joe Manchin Wake Up?

Articles

Directly after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Senate leader Mitch blasted Donald Trump for inciting the violence. Calls for a commission to investigate the insurrection were universally applauded. Flash forward to today and now Republican leadership is attempting to block a bipartisan January 6 commission to investigate exactly what led up to and what happened during this one of the most seditious events inspired by a sitting US president in US history. Laura Clawson writes that "Republicans are expected to filibuster—a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol." No shock there for any citizen paying attention. However, US Capitol police are outraged by this rank political maneuver. Brian Sicknick’s family and Fanone are speaking out publicly, with Gladys Sicknick saying, “Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day.” But they’re not alone in their anger at Republicans.

