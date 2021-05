Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 16:47 Hits: 23

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter abruptly announced his resignation effective June 1 on Wednesday, saying that "certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office."

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/3c95NbIypLk/ok-attorney-general-resigns-amid-questions-over-alleged-affair-with-state-employee