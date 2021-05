Articles

As news of a mass shooting at a San Jose, California rail yard broke on Wednesday morning, leaving at least eight people dead, retired NYPD detective Pat Brosnan took to Fox News to suggest that the country's gun violence epidemic will worsen as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

