Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 02:32 Hits: 6

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) blasted political extremes on the left and right during his acceptance speech for the John F. Kennedy Library’s “Profile in Courage” award. In a virtual speech, Romney said many have been disappointed by those “who’ve...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555659-romney-blasts-political-extremes-in-speech-accepting-jfk-award