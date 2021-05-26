Video Shows PA State Senator At Capitol Riot

Articles

You might remember this creep from other stories we've reported on the January 6th riot at the Capitol, how he provided buses to the event, how he palled around with rioters who also attended his political rallies, and so on. Well, Sedition Hunters and others have pieced together video evidence that proves not only was he much closer to the unlawful events of that day but that he lied through his teeth about it. Since many think that Mastriano will or at least has a good chance of being the Republican nominee for Governor in Pennsylvania, his antics from that day could go a long way to deciding who is Governor next year. The guy next to Mastriano in the top picture is former state Rep. Rick Saccone, who ran for Congress in 2018, somehow managing to lose to Conor Lamb in a district that Trump had carried by more than 20 points. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer Ever since photos showed State Sen. Doug Mastriano at the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that devolved into the deadly Capitol riot, the Franklin County Republican has said he did not cross police lines and left when the scene started to turn violent. But video recently uncovered by amateur online sleuths appears to show that Mastriano — widely seen as a leading Republican contender for Pennsylvania governor in 2022 — stuck around longer and advanced closer to the Capitol building than he has previously acknowledged.

