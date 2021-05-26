You Won't Believe What Jimmy Kimmel Tweeted To Ted Cruz

Category: World Politics Hits: 8Wow, Ted Cruz, don't bring YOUR brain to a battle of wits with Jimmy Kimmel. Ted apparently got offended by Jimmy making fun on him in his late-night monologues, and decided to bring up a charity event where Ted beat Jimmy in a basketball competition. [email protected] keeps talking crap. Really tough guy.Here’s a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his ass. He has to live with that...forever.Rematch, punk?https://t.co/t8O0QCEaYS https://t.co/AltnpM2Lib — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 25, 2021 Jimmy Kimmel retweeted Ted and noted that it was late at night: "Oh Ted, you get so sad after you masturbate." Oh Ted... you get so sad after you masturbate. https://t.co/8fxCzUNwqg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021
