Jim Bakker Claims 'I Was Framed,' Says Conviction Was 'Cancel Culture

Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Remember, telegrifter Jim Bakker was convicted by a jury of 24 counts of fraud and conspiracy in 1989, and sentenced to 45 years in prison for having bilked his followers out of hundreds of millions of dollars that went to funding his extravagant lifestyle. His sentence was reduced on appeal, and he got out of prison five years later. Now he claims he wuz framed! Via Right Wing Watch: “They canceled me,” Bakker said. “Mainly it was the media, and the media got a Pulitzer Prize for putting me in prison. That’s what they do, they reward the enemies of the gospel. And the cancel culture, we had the largest ministry of its type in the world—Heritage USA—millions of people came there, and it was millions being saved around the world, and they literally took it away.”

