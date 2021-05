Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 13:15 Hits: 8

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, aka "the MyPillow guy," said on Tuesday that he found himself unwelcome at the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/lcbd5VgZ42U/no-thanks-gop-governors-group-shuts-the-door-on-mypillow-guy-at-conference