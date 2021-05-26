Grand Jury To Examine Trump Org's Habit Of Inflating, Downgrading Same Assets

Articles

Wednesday, 26 May 2021

CNN takes a look at the special grand jury just convened to examine the finances of the Trump Organization. "Joining us now, Elie Honig. What is this special grant jury and what power does it have?" John Berman asked. "The grand jury is one of the most powerful tools any prosecutor can have. Despite the name, it does not have much in common with a trial jury. One of the things they do have in common, they're both selected randomly from the general public," Honig said. "Now, this jury will be sitting for six months. That's what makes it a special grand jury. Usually grand juries sit for one month, this one is going to be empaneled for up to six months. It could end earlier than that or the prosecutor could ask for permission to extend beyond that. But that's a good ballpark figure for how long this might take. The grand jury operates in secret. We will not know what's happening in that room.

