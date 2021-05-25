Category: World Politics Hits: 13The Franchise is TPM's new weekly newsletter on voting rights and democracy. It's free and you don't need to be a member to sign up. We make it accessible and easy to digest in its outlines if you’re short on time and meaty enough to go deeper if you’re ready to. We’ll make sure to flag all of our important stories on this topic and the key ones from other publications too. Click right here to sign up and make sure you don't miss a single issue.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/932Sn7zJ2iY/sign-up-for-the-franchise