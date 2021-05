Articles

Tuesday, 25 May 2021

The Justice Department will get another prominent civil rights attorney added to its leadership, with the Senate, in a 51-48 vote, confirming Kristen Clarke on Tuesday. Clarke has been tapped by President Biden to lead the department's civil rights division, which is where Clarke started her legal practice as a career attorney in the voting section.

