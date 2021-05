Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:17 Hits: 13

President Biden met with the family of George Floyd Tuesday. He hoped to mark the first anniversary of Floyd's murder with passage of a policing bill, but it remains in limbo on Capitol Hill.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/25/1000273960/biden-met-with-george-floyds-family-with-policing-bill-stuck-in-limbo