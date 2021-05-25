More Info Seized From Giuliani Than We Knew, Thanks To Lawyer's Lame Redactions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 22:39 Hits: 2

CNN was able to read behind the redactions in a recent court filing and discovered that feds seized way more material from Rudy Giuliani than had been previously known. The letter, filed today, is from Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for criminal defendant and former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, to the judge in the case. It suggests that materials seized from recent raids on Giuliani and Victoria Toensing, would be helpful in Parnas’ case. By copying and pasting the redacted portions of the letter, CNN found that federal prosecutors seized material from “a wider array of individuals than previously disclosed, including messages from email and iCloud accounts they believe belong to two former Ukrainian government officials, as well as the cell phone and iPad of a pro-Trump Ukrainian businessman.” “The Ukrainians include the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, the former head of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov and businessman Alexander Levin,” CNN reported.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/poor-redactions-reveal-more-info-seized