Get Out The Popcorn! Manhattan D.A. Convenes Trump Grand Jury

Big news and none of it good for Trump. The Washington Post is reporting that the Manhattan D.A., Cy Vance, has convened a grand jury to look at evidence and weigh possible criminal charges against Donald Trump, his executives (which include his 3 eldest children) and the Trump Organization as a whole. The panel will reportedly sit 3 days a week for up to six months and will likely hear evidence about numerous matters, not just those related to TraitorTrump. This development is further indication that the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation has "reached an advanced stage" after more than two years. It also points to Vance believing he has "found evidence of a crime" - either by Donald Trump himself, one of his executives or by his company itself. The investigation reportedly covers a variety of areas, including "whether the value of specific properties in the Trump Organization’s real estate portfolio were manipulated in a way that defrauded banks and insurance companies, and if any tax benefits were obtained illegally through unscrupulous asset valuation." There are also questions about compensation provided to Trump Org executives that may have been shady ways to get around paying taxes, such as paying tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren.

