Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 10:30 Hits: 6

The nation's big trucking employers have been arguing for decades that there's a trucker shortage. Is it really a shortage or something different?

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2021/05/25/999784202/is-there-really-a-truck-driver-shortage