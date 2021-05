Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 14:05 Hits: 5

Flint has been synonymous with lead in drinking water. The city's experience replacing lead pipes shows the promise and challenges of the Biden proposal to get rid of all the country's lead pipes.

(Image credit: Cydni Elledge for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/25/997671845/president-biden-wants-to-replace-all-lead-pipes-flint-has-lessons-to-share