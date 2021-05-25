DeSantis Signs Bill Restoring TraitorTrump To Social Media If He Runs

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 13:14 Hits: 10

Trump suck-up Ron DeSantis signed a bill in Florida Monday that aims to punish Twitter and Facebook for booting off his capo. Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content. We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill. https://t.co/cDewFJiEPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2021 The legislation bars social media platforms from suspending political candidates while they're running for office. It's not hard to figure out that Ron DeSantis really, really wants Trump to like him. The law is probably unconstitutional, and will almost certainly be overturned. But it will make a certain Orange Cheeto happy, and that's all that counts, amirite? And if Florida voters are okay with the time and money expended on these theatrical bills their legislators churn out instead of helping them, well, who am I to complain?

