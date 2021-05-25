Robotic Republican Tries To Stop Ohio's Vaccine Lottery

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Ohio state Rep. Jena Powell says the state’s vaccine lottery program is “a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars.”“It feels like a bribe to Ohioans ... [They] don’t want gimmicky programs.”https://t.co/5LJ7IlWpmh pic.twitter.com/VdX3w9JEqD — New Day (@NewDay) May 24, 2021 As Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors points out, this Republican lawmaker "wins the Rubio Award For Excellence In Mindlessly Repeating A Talking Point." Rep. Jena Powell, guess which party, is introducing legislation to stop the wildly popular Ohio Vaccine Lottery because she claims it's a "waste of taxpayer money." CNN's New Day host Brianna Keillar pointed out to her that the lottery costs 9 cents per Ohioan and may gain herd immunity for the state. It's cheaper than ventilators, death, and economic shutdowns...JENA.

