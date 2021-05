Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:59 Hits: 22

The explosion of threats against lawmakers has gotten so extreme that some are reaching into their own wallets to ensure their safety, according to the Washington Post

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4MMbDH4-548/report-dems-paying-out-of-pocket-for-extra-security-measures-back-home-amid-rising-threats