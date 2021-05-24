The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Darfur Is Bleeding Again

Rashida and Hawa sift through heaps of ashes that used to be their homes, looking for lost belongings. Broken pots, scorched bricks, a pair of pink baby’s sandals. Hawa breaks down in tears at the sight of the tiny shoes, which belonged to her niece. The girl is safe with her mother in a nearby town, having fled at the sound of the first shots. But both could have easily been among the more than 100 civilians who were killed here in January by Arab attackers.

Read more https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/africa/2021-05-25/darfur-war-sudan-new-government

