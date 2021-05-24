The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Politics Podcast: Why Republicans Didn’t Back The Jan. 6 Commission

Category: World Politics Hits: 29

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
 
More: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App |RSS

Tuesday marks one year since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, history professor Yohuru Williams speaks with Galen Druke about how the protest movement sparked by Floyd’s death compares with past social justice movements.

Micah Cohen and Kaleigh Rogers also join to discuss why Republicans are not backing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-why-republicans-didnt-back-the-jan-6-commission/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version