Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, history professor Yohuru Williams speaks with Galen Druke about how the protest movement sparked by George Floyd’s murder compares with past social justice movements. Micah Cohen and Kaleigh Rogers also join to talk about why Republicans are not backing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-racial-justice-protests-have-become-the-contemporary-culture-war/