Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 02:42 Hits: 25

The Ohio Supreme Court sided with the Stark County, Ohio board of elections Monday night, compelling the county commissioners to unlock funds for new voting machines — money they'd previously blocked after a wave of Trump supporters besieged them with conspiracy theories.

