Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 23:33 Hits: 26

Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is pleading with former President Trump to support GOP Senate incumbents in the 2022 midterm elections, as Trump has welcomed primary challengers to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555190-nrsc-chair-presses-trump-to-support-incumbents-in-2022