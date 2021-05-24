A Fake Mid-Air Bomb Scare Just To Nab A Journalist

Articles

Press freedom advocates and human rights groups overnight expressed outrage and called for the immediate release of journalist Raman Pratasevich after the government of Belarus on Sunday scrambled a military fighter jet in its airspace to intercept a commercial aircraft and then arrested the well-known dissident news editor who was on the flight traveling from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania. According to the Washington Post: Mere minutes before the Ryanair flight was to exit Belarusian airspace and cross into Lithuania, its crew received an order from Belarus's air traffic control to turn around because of possible explosives on board. A Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet scrambled to escort the Boeing 737-8AS to Minsk, although the aircraft was at that point much closer to Vilnius. The Belarusian opposition said the supposed bomb scare was a pretext for the real reason strongman President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the plane carrying 123 passengers to land: the arrest of [Pratasevich], an opposition journalist on board. Pratasevich is the former editor-in-chief the popular NEXTA news channel on Telegram which is widely consumed by Belarusians both inside and outside of the country opposed to the Lukashenko government.

