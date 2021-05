Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance about the White House granting temporary protected status to some Haitian migrants living in the U.S. without legal status.

