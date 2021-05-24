Gun Nut’s Twitter Attack On John Fugelsang Misfires

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021

Gun-toting wingnut welfare recipient Emily Miller went after John Fugelsang on Twitter for daring to point out that many of these so-called "pro-life" Christians are a bunch of hypocrites, and it didn't go well for Miller. You may remember Miller, who figured out that making dubious claims about a supposed home invasion to the police can get you lots of cushy paid gigs. For Miller these included jobs on NRA-TV, OANN, along with regular appearances on Fox "news," as yet another unqualified member of the Trump administration. That's right, she was hired as the Assistant Commissioner for Media Affairs at the FDA, only to be fired eleven days later. Unfortunately for all of us, though, she continued to work for the agency even after being removed from that position. Here's the exchange between Miller and Fugelsang that now has Miller carping about "angry atheists" attacking her on the social media platform.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/john-fugelsang-emily-miller-twitter