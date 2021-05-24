The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

OAN Desperately Insists Newsmax Is A 'Left-Leaning Organization'

OAN, a conservative news channel, spent the weekend trying to convince its viewers that conservative competitor Newsmax is a "left-leaning organization." In a report that was aired over the weekend, OAN's Pearson Sharp suggested that Newsmax and Fox News could no longer be considered "reliable" news sources because the outlets had recognized President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. "For a long time, conservatives could count on Fox News for an honest take on what was going on," Sharp opined. "But as we saw during this last election, Fox jumped ship and headed for waters that were a lot darker blue." "Then there's Newsmax, which likes to project an image of being a home for conservatives, right-leaning or at the very least center-right news," he continued. "But is that really the case? If you dig deeper under the Newsmax image of so-called conservative news, you'll find a very different, much more left-leaning organization." According to Sharpe, "Newsmax threw Trump under the bus and buckled almost immediately, declaring Biden the next president despite all the evidence of massive fraud and without waiting for the contested battleground states to finish their investigations."

