Andrew Giuliani For Governor? Debut Ad Is Embarrassing

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 16:20 Hits: 19

Rudy's son posted his first ad in support of his run for New York Governor and it was, as you can imagine, a clunker. Most of the ad was the kind of jingoistic claptrap Republicans run on. The from sea to shining sea freedom talking points to New York is America's beacon. It features pictures of Andrew Giuliani standing in front of New York monuments, from the Montauk lighthouse to Niagara Falls. Was this all green-screened? As the ad references the Covid pandemic, Giuliani says "At the first sign of a problem they choose to shut us down. They take away our freedoms. They quarantined healthy people." The CDC and competent human beings wanted healthy people to stay that way and not get infected, infect others, and die from the coronavirus. That's how you curtail an infectious virus. What would Andrew have done when the pandemic hit NYC in the early days? I guess his "five decades" in politics would have taught him to ignore an infectious virus, like Traitor Trump?

