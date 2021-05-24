Psaki Wipes The Floor With Peter Doocy -- Again

Articles

Boy, isn't it rich to see Baby Doocy pushing the Biden White House on finding the origins of COVID-19, citing the virus' death toll as if he and his Fox "News" viewers find it upsetting and outrageous? As if it wasn't TraitorTrump's administration who pretended COVID was a hoax, and who didn't give a flying f*ck about the rising death toll. As if it was BIDEN who flew all around the nation holding ego-stroking rallies and telling folks to ditch the masks and open businesses while everyone was dropping like flies during a pandemic. "But, with 589,920 dead Americans, at what point does President Biden say, 'We don't want to wait for the WHO. We don't know what they're doing. This needs to be an American-led effort to get to the bottom of what happened,'?" asked Peter Doocy, speaking of the WHO's investigation, which is a multi-nation effort. Jen Psaki responded, "Well, first of all, we need access to the underlying data and information in order to have that investigation..." but Baby Doocy didn't allow her to finish. "But he talks all the time about how he's known President Xi for a long time, why can't he just call and ask him for that information?" Doocy interrupted. Sigh. With the patience of a sainted pre-school teacher, Psaki responded, "I think you're misunderstanding how this process actually works." SO DO WE, JEN, SO DO WE.

