Sunday, 23 May 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday took aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for letting the downplaying of the deadly Capitol insurrection that former President Trump incited proliferate within the Republican Party.

