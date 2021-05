Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) on Sunday quipped that it's "too early" to create an independent commission to probe the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, following the House's passage of the bill for the commission's formation that now faces an uphill battle in the 50-50 Senate.

