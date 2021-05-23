Rep. Waters Still Fighting To Strip Police Of Qualified Immunity

Articles

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is willing to pass the bill without it. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison would accept Congress passing the bill without it. Rep. Maxine Waters? Not so fast, tiger. We're talking about the removal of qualified immunity for police, the apparent sticking point in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which is stalled in Congress just shy of the one year anniversary of Mr. Floyd's murder by Derek Chauvin. Qualified immunity is one of the many tools that has shielded police from prosecution and accountability for murdering Black people, and it needs to go. But as Jonathan Capehart and Rep. Maxine Waters discussed on Sunday, Democrats don't necessarily agree on whether or not the issue should hold up the bill. Whip Clyburn and AG Ellison both stated that they'd be willing (though, of course, reluctant) to "compromise on qualified immunity for police officers to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Passed." When he asked Rep. Waters if she agreed, it was clear that not only did she not, she didn't think they should be broadcasting that they would compromise. Speaking of AG Ellison, Rep. Waters said, "He's right about it being tough and our negotiators are fighting as hard as they can and should continue to fight, but I'm not giving up on qualified immunity. I do not want to send any message to anybody that I'm willing to support legislation that does not have it in it."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/maxine-waters-jonathan-capehart