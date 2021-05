Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 11:41 Hits: 2

The new book Fulfillment, by Alec MacGillis, looks at America's economic history — as well as its future — through the lens of Amazon.

(Image credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/23/999144297/what-the-rise-of-amazon-has-to-do-with-the-rise-of-trump