U.S. Army Leaders Rally Behind 'Superstar Soldier' Who Ted Cruz Disparaged

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 14:19 Hits: 4

What does the United States Army think of hateful bigot like Ted Cruz and his attack on an "emasculated military"? Not much. In fact, they've rallied behind Cpl. Emma Malonelord, an air defense system operator stationed in South Korea. Source: Stars & Stripes U.S. Army leaders rallied around a soldier featured in a recruitment video clip that Sen. Ted Cruz mocked as representative of an “emasculated military.” Cruz, a Texas Republican, retweeted a video Thursday that featured Cpl. Emma Malonelord, an air defense system operator stationed in South Korea. The original video, part of a five-part series called “The Calling,” showed an animated depiction of Malonelord’s life and the reasons why she joined the military. The Army was “a way to prove my inner strength and maybe shatter some stereotypes along the way,” Malonelord said in the video, adding that by enlisting, “I answered my calling.” Here's the video that got Ted Cruz's panties in such a twist. Fort Benning released this video in support of Cpl. Malonelord a few days ago.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/ted-cruz-emma-malonelord