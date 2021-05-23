Jason Miller Ordered To Pay $42K For Failed Defamation Suit

Articles

A US district judge has ordered former Trump aide Jason Miller to pay Gizmodo nearly $42,000 in legal expenses from his failed defamation suit. Miller sued Gizmodo over a story published by Splinter,which alleged that he secretly administered an abortion pill to a with whom woman he was having an affair in a smoothie. As reported by the Daily Beast, a federal appeals court rejected his second defamation suit against the parent company, "finding that the now-defunct website Splinter had accurately reported a 2018 viral story titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill,’” which the Trump spokesperson claimed had cost him his contract as a paid political commenter for CNN. Miller had argued in his second attempt that those court documents were out of bounds, but last month a panel of judges on the 11th Circuit ruled that they were protected under New York fair reporting privilege and upheld the 2019 decision."

