Rand Paul Openly Refuses To Get COVID Vaccine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 16:36 Hits: 4

Sen. Rand Paul told radio talk show hostJohn Catsimatidis that until science proves to him that he needs to get vaccinated after previously having the coronavirus, he's not going to do it. “Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated, because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity now." During the interview, Sen. Paul admitted he knew several people who died from Covid, and that a young staffer was also seriously ill from the virus, but whatever. Sen. Paul then made the same lame-brained argument (for which Rachel Maddow chewed him up) about freedoms. “Are they also going to tell me I can’t have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me that I have to eat carrots only and cut my calories? All that would probably be good for me, but I don’t think Big Brother ought to tell me to do it,” Paul said. This is a global and national health crisis, not an elementary school cafeteria cutting back on sugary Big Gulps.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/rand-paul-COVID-vaccine