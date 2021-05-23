Wallace Grills Roy Blunt For Opposing Jan. 6 Commission

Articles

Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) over the weekend declined to say if he is "putting country above party" by opposing a commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Chris Wallace asked Blunt why he is trying to prevent a new investigation into the events of Jan. 6. "Well, I think it's too early to create a commission," Blunt explained. "And I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide that it's too early to create that commission. Commissions often don't work at all. And when they do work, like the Simpson-Bowles commission produced a good result -- nothing happened as part of that result." Wallace pointed out that the former chairs of the 9/11 Commission had recently released a statement in support of creating a Jan. 6 commission that puts "country above party, without bias." "The question is whether an independent commission -- no members of Congress -- could serve a useful function," the Fox News host said. "Can you honestly say in opposing this commission coming out down the line that you're putting country above party?" Blunt didn't directly answer the question.

