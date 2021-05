Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 19:29 Hits: 1

CNN has ended its contract with commentator and former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania, weeks after he suggested t

hat colonizers had “birthed a nation from nothing,” when they arrived on American soil.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/HEOedFaZjIk/report-cnn-dismisses-santorum-after-botched-cleanup-of-remarks-about-native-americans