Velshi: Dems Must Fight Fire With Fire And Ditch The Filibuster

With Republicans blocking a bipartisan January 6 commission to investigate a murderous armed insurrection, it’s time for Democrats to wake up, smell the authoritarian coffee, and get rid of the anti-democratic filibuster. This morning, Ali Velshi ripped Republicans for blocking millions of jobs for Americans by obstructing President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, aka the infrastructure bill. Republicans “would rather not focus on policy or job creation right now because they're busy suppressing votes in America, spreading the Big Lie and blocking the formation of a [January 6] commission,” Velshi seethed. He called the commission “low-hanging fruit,” and noted that despite the fact that 35 House Republicans voted for it, the legislation will probably die in the Senate because of the filibuster rule. “The Biden agenda will inevitably run into this same roadblock each and every time,” Velshi added. That is, unless the Democrats throw out the filibuster. I’m not in the habit of looking to Republicans for advice, but when it comes to messaging and strategies for wielding power, Democrats could take a lesson. Apparently, Velshi thinks so, too. First, he quoted from a tweet by Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson: “Even now too many think policy will save them. … The bad guys are willing to send people to kill you and you respond with a white paper? ... Do you think some kind of bipartisan comity and good will will be lost somehow? THEY SENT PEOPLE TO KILL YOU. Get a goddamned grip. Play offense. Drag them."

