5 Oregon Counties Trying To Secede And Merge With Idaho Extremists

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 3

It’s becoming increasingly self-evident that Republicans no longer support democracy because they know they can’t enact their right-wing agenda through normal democratic means—that is, by persuading a majority of their fellow citizens to join and vote with them. So they are falling back on the usual means of authoritarian minority rule: voter suppression, creating mechanisms for overturning results, and that old standby, threatening to secede from liberal democratic rule, which has been an especially popular theme after Joe Biden’s November election. Conservative voters in five Oregon counties recently chose to go the latter route, voting by fairly wide margins to approve a plan to secede from the state and form a new “Greater Idaho” by becoming part of that very conservative state. Voters in Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur, and Sherman counties held a special election Tuesday and approved proposals for their county commissioners to consider to “move the Idaho border.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/greater-idaho-secessionists-extremists