FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter After 'Epic' Video Of Him Fighting Police Is Seen On His Snapchat

Leonard Pearso Ridge IV's snapchat was filled with incriminating evidence and videos. Ridge bragged on social media about "fighting riot police" on January 6th, and conveniently (for the FBI) captured it for his Snapchat page. How helpful. Source: Law & Crime After posting a series of videos to social media appearing to show himself and others being tear gassed storming the Capitol building, an accused rioter boasted about “fighting riot police,” federal investigators wrote in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday. ... “Let’s go, let’s go. Get in this Bitch,” Ridge allegedly yelled in one of the first Jan. 6 videos he uploaded to Snapchat. The FBI says the videos placed him among the pro-Donald Trump mob making its way up the Capitol steps. ... According to an FBI affidavit, one video captioned “currently making history” featured Ridge exclaiming “they’re gassing it, they’re gassing it,” in reference to Capitol Police deploying a chemical agent to stymie the mob; he ends the video by yelling, “America First Bitch!”

