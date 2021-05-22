Cawthorn Blames Absence For House Votes On Fulfilling His 'Service As A Husband'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 15:23 Hits: 11

Rep. Madison Cawthorn said he was fulfulling his marital obligations when he went on his honeymoon last April. That still didn't explain how he managed to miss 16.2% of all votes, the highest of any freshman House member by far. Cawthorn said his missed votes were all for 'Democrat garbage' anyway. Source: Business Insider GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn said his "service as a husband" kept him from over a dozen congressional votes in April and described all the missed votes as "Democrat garbage" during an interview on the conservative program "Real America's Voice News." Data collected by the legislative-analysis firm Quorum and reported on by Axios found that Cawthorn had missed the highest percentage of votes — 16.2% — of any freshman House member during the 117th Congress. The top five freshmen to miss the most votes are all Republicans. "To that, I really laugh. It shows how the Democrats feel about the nuclear family in America right now. I was doing the only thing that I find more important than my service in Congress, and that's my service as a husband," Cawthorn told host David Brody when asked about Axios' reporting on his missed votes.

