The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Weekend News Dump: Climate Change Still A Liberal Hoax, And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

Oh, look! More of that imaginary climate change propaganda we hear so much about from the fake librul media: The largest iceberg in the world just broke off from Antarctica, & few people are talking about it. In a moral society—this would be the most important news story. But House Republicans think fighting Pelosi’s mask rule is America’s most pressing matter.https://t.co/1is9CsfE0J — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) May 20, 2021 "Seasonal forecasts from nearly all universities and private agencies are predicting that 2021 will be an above-average season once again," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.https://t.co/T2T64HIjdr — CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/friday-news-dump-climate-change-still-0

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version