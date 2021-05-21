The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol Riot Defendant Invited Oath Keepers Leader To Pre-1/6 Planning Meeting, Feds Allege

A week after Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes publicly urged then-President Donald Trump to “strike now” and invoke the Insurrection Act rather than conceding the 2020 election, Rhodes was invited to a meeting said to involve “multiple patriot groups” preparing for the Jan. 6 Trump rally in Washington, D.C., federal prosecutors alleged this week. 

