Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R), one of Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-WY) GOP primary challengers, on Thursday come forward with a disturbing account of a sexual relationship he had with a 14-year-old teen he impregnated when he was 18.

