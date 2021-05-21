TX Passes Extreme Abortion Ban – Allows Anti-Abortion Zealots To Enforce It

Articles

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion bans. Starting in September, abortions will be outlawed, even in cases of rape or incest, as soon as a fetal heartbeat has been detected. That means that by the time many women find out they are pregnant, it will be too late to have an abortion. Those “freedom-loving” Republicans also added a provision outsourcing the enforcement to others and making it nearly impossible to stop the law by suing the state. The Texas Tribune explains, “While abortion providers typically sue the state to stop a restrictive abortion law from taking effect, there’s no state official enforcing Senate Bill 8 — so there’s no one to sue, the bill’s proponents say.” It sounds like an open door for harassment by anti-abortion zealots. More from The Tribune: Instead of having the government enforce the law, the bill turns the reins over to private citizens — who are newly empowered to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The person would not have to be connected to someone who had an abortion or to a provider to sue. …

