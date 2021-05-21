Liz Cheney's Challenger Impregnated A 14 Year-Old

Articles

Filing this story under "You Can't Make This Up," there's a twist in the Liz Cheney challenger saga. U.S. House candidate Anthony Bouchard, who has targeted Liz Cheney in their upcoming election admitted to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl, and getting her pregnant. He then went to Florida and married her when she was 15. Florida law allows this to happen because it's Florida. Tragically, she ended up dying from suicide when she was just 20 years old, already his ex-wife. Bouchard, naturally, takes no responsibility, and blames another relationship for her troubles. Of course his sexual deviancy played no part in this poor girl's demise, right? Bouchard predictably paints this saga in a whole different light in a Facebook Live video. Shakespeare would be sick. "So, bottom line, it's a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant. -- You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." This is f**king twisted. This repugnant man has the audacity to claim that his history is being used in dirty politics and the media swamp to undermine his candidacy. There is a reason why there is an age limit that defines statutory rape.

